TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2020: Exercise Options From Today At Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2020: Exercise options for final phase of counselling from today, October 30 (9 pm) at tseamcet.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 30, 2020 3:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

TS EAMCET option exercise for the final round of counselling will start today, October 30, at 9 pm. As per the revised schedule of TS EAMCET final phase counselling released on the official website,tseamcet.nic.in, online registration, payment processing fee and slot booking will be available tomorrow. The provisional allotment list will be published on November 4 and candidates will be able to report to allotted colleges up to November 7.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the result of the first round of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24 and candidates were allowed to pay the tuition fee and self-report till October 28.

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2020: Important Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking

October 31

Certificate verification

November 1

Exercising options

October 30 to November 2

Freezing of options

November 2

Provisional allotment of seats

November 4

Payment of tuition fee, self-reporting through website and reporting at the allotted college

November 4 to 7

The final phase of EAMCET counselling will be followed by spot admissions at private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges. Guidelines for spot admission will be published on Nomvember 5 at tseamcet.nic.in.

Any further change and important information will be published on the official website for TS Eamcet counselling.

TS EAMCET result 2020 was announced on October 6. Sai Teja Varanasi from Hyderabad topped in the Engineering stream with a combined score of 93.3757 and 147.2905 EAMCET marks.

