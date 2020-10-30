Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2020: Exercise Options From Today At Tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET option exercise for the final round of counselling will start today, October 30, at 9 pm. As per the revised schedule of TS EAMCET final phase counselling released on the official website,tseamcet.nic.in, online registration, payment processing fee and slot booking will be available tomorrow. The provisional allotment list will be published on November 4 and candidates will be able to report to allotted colleges up to November 7.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the result of the first round of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24 and candidates were allowed to pay the tuition fee and self-report till October 28.

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2020: Important Dates

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking October 31 Certificate verification November 1 Exercising options October 30 to November 2 Freezing of options November 2 Provisional allotment of seats November 4 Payment of tuition fee, self-reporting through website and reporting at the allotted college November 4 to 7

The final phase of EAMCET counselling will be followed by spot admissions at private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges. Guidelines for spot admission will be published on Nomvember 5 at tseamcet.nic.in.

Any further change and important information will be published on the official website for TS Eamcet counselling.

TS EAMCET result 2020 was announced on October 6. Sai Teja Varanasi from Hyderabad topped in the Engineering stream with a combined score of 93.3757 and 147.2905 EAMCET marks.