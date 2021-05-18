TS EAMCET, ECET, LAWCET Application Deadline Extended

TS EAMCET application deadline extended (representational)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date to apply for three entrance exams – Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021), Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET 2021), and the Law Common Entrance Test (TS LawCET 2021).

The last date for submission of TS EAMCET 2021 application form without a late fee has been extended to May 26. Forms are available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

For TS ECET, students can submit their forms without any late fee up to May 24 on the website ecet.tsche.ac.in, and TS LawCET application forms can be submitted up to May 26 at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) conducts TS EAMCET and ECET on behalf of the TSCHE.

ECET is held for lateral admission to the second year of BE, BTech and BPharmacy courses. The exam is for students with a Diploma, and for students with a BSc degree in Mathematics.

EAMCET is for admission to the first year of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc) courses.

Earlier, the authorities had extended the last date to apply for the TS PGECET, which is held for Postgraduate Engineering admission.

The Telangana Intermediate final (Class 12) exam was postponed in April in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, there will be no 25 per cent weightage of the Intermediate final year exam for EAMCET aspirants of the state.