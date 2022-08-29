TS EAMCET Counselling: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TSCHE will close the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration window today, August 29.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration window today, August 29. The candidates can register for the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 through the official website – tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories need to pay Rs 600 as the TS EAMCET counselling application fees and candidates from the General category are required to pay Rs 1,200 as the application fee at the time of registration.

The TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes booking of slots for document verification, selection of college and seat allotment process. The seats are allocated based on candidates' choices and ranking in TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 started on August 23. The last date for the document verification process is August 30. Candidates need to fill in their choices after the document verification process till September 2.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Apply