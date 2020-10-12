Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET Counselling Revised Schedule Released, Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a revised schedule for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) counselling. The last date for online application, slot booking for certificate verification has been extended till October 19. Previously the last date was October 17. The last date for exercising options after certificate verification has been extended till October 22 from October 20. The provisional seat allotment list will now be available on October 24.

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification October 9 to 19, 2020 Certificate verification October 12 to 20 Exercising options October 18 to 22 Freezing of options October 22 Provisional Allotment of Seats October 24 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting October 24 to 28





Eligibility For TS EAMCET Counselling 2020

To participate in EAMCET counselling:

Candidates must be Indian nationals from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Candidates should have completed 16 years of age on December 31, 2020. D Pharm candidates should have completed 17 years of age on December 31, 2020.

TS EAMCET result 2020 was announced on October 6. This year, out of the 1,19,183 who wrote the Engineering Exam, 89,739 or 75.29% have qualified.