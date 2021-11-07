  • Home
TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Students can register against the final phase of registration for TS EAMCET and seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses can login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 7, 2021 5:00 pm IST

TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration To End Today; Steps To Follow
TS EAMCET final phase counselling registration ends today
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) registration for final round counselling will end today, November 7. Students can register against the final phase of registration for TS EAMCET and seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses can login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Certificate verification will be held on November 8. The provisional allotment of seats against TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment will be declared on November 12. Applicants will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling tuition fee payment and online reporting from November 12 to 15. The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also had the provision of cancelling the allotted seat till November 5.

TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration

  1. Visit the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration link.
  3. Enter the login details in required fields - TS EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
  4. Fill in all the details in the required fields and complete choice filling.
  5. Preview and submit the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration form.

TS EAMCET Counselling Dates

Events

Dates

Final Phase

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification

November 6 to 7, 2021

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase

November 8, 2021

Exercising options

November 6 to 9, 2021

Freezing of options

November 9, 2021

Provisional allotment of seats

November 12, 2021

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through the website

November 12 to 15, 2021

Reporting at the allotted college

November 12 to 16, 2021

Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seats in final phase online

November 18

Special Round

Exercising options

November 20 to 21, 2021

Freezing of options

November 21, 2021

Provisional allotment of seats

November 24, 2021

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting

November 24 to 26, 2021

Reporting at the allotted college

November 24 to 26, 2021

TS EAMCET 2021
