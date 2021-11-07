TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration To End Today; Steps To Follow
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) registration for final round counselling will end today, November 7. Students can register against the final phase of registration for TS EAMCET and seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses can login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.
Certificate verification will be held on November 8. The provisional allotment of seats against TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment will be declared on November 12. Applicants will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling tuition fee payment and online reporting from November 12 to 15. The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also had the provision of cancelling the allotted seat till November 5.
TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration
- Visit the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.
- Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration link.
- Enter the login details in required fields - TS EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
- Fill in all the details in the required fields and complete choice filling.
- Preview and submit the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration form.
TS EAMCET Counselling Dates
Events
Dates
Final Phase
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification
November 6 to 7, 2021
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase
November 8, 2021
Exercising options
November 6 to 9, 2021
Freezing of options
November 9, 2021
Provisional allotment of seats
November 12, 2021
Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through the website
November 12 to 15, 2021
Reporting at the allotted college
November 12 to 16, 2021
Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seats in final phase online
November 18
Special Round
Exercising options
November 20 to 21, 2021
Freezing of options
November 21, 2021
Provisional allotment of seats
November 24, 2021
Payment of tuition fee and self reporting
November 24 to 26, 2021
Reporting at the allotted college
November 24 to 26, 2021