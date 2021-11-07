TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration To End Today; Steps To Follow

TS EAMCET final phase counselling registration ends today

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) registration for final round counselling will end today, November 7. Students can register against the final phase of registration for TS EAMCET and seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses can login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Latest: Your TS EAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on TS EAMCET Score. Click Here.

Certificate verification will be held on November 8. The provisional allotment of seats against TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment will be declared on November 12. Applicants will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling tuition fee payment and online reporting from November 12 to 15. The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also had the provision of cancelling the allotted seat till November 5.

TS EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Registration

Visit the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in. Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration link. Enter the login details in required fields - TS EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. Fill in all the details in the required fields and complete choice filling. Preview and submit the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration form.

TS EAMCET Counselling Dates