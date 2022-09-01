TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Last Date For Slot Booking Today, Here's How To Apply

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 slot booking window today, September 1. Candidates can book their slot for certificate verification through the official website – tseamcet.nic.in. Earlier the last date for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling registration was August 29. The Telangana EAMCET counselling process includes slot booking, certificate verification, selection of college and seat allotment process.

The TSCHE will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list. Candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR) category will have to pay Rs 1,200, while candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories will have to pay Rs 600 as the registration fee.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration link Pay the processing fee and complete slot booking Attend certificate verification and proceed for registration process Preview and then click on submit Download or take the printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for the seat allotment process.

The TS EAMCET certificate verification will be conducted till September 2. The last date for web options entry is September 3, 2022. However, the council has not announced the revised date for TS EAMCET seat allotment result. To get more related updates on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

