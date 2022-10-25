TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result will release on October 26.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling provisional seat allotment result tomorrow, October 26, 2022. Candidates can check and download the TS EAMCET 2022 allotment result through the official website – tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who have allotted seats can pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from October 26 to October 28. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from tomorrow till October 28. The spot admission guidelines for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be placed on the website on October 27, 2022.

The TS EAMCET final phase registration started on October 21. The last date for online form filling, payment of processing fee, and slot booking by candidates was also on October 21. Candidates had to complete their certificate verification process by October 22, 2022.

The TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes online filling of information, payment of counselling processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification process, exercising options, provisional allotment of seats, payment of tuition fee and reporting to the allotted college.