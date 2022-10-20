TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Registrations To Start Tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2022 Round 3 Registrations From October 21

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 on Friday, October 21. Candidates can fill in basic information, pay the fees and book the slot for certificate verification for EAMCET third phase counselling through the official website-- tseamcet.nic.in. The TSCHE will conduct the certificate verification for candidates who have already booked the slot on October 22, 2022.

Latest: TS EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for TS EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, TS EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The TS EAMCET round 3 counselling process will include the basic registration, fee payment, slot booking, certificate verification, exercising options, provisional allotment of seats, payment of tuition fee and reporting at the allotted college. Registered candidates will be allowed to exercise options between October 21 and October 23.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3: Steps To Register

Go to the official website – tseamcet.nic.in Log in to the 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration' link Click on the payment link and submit the application fees Fill in the details as instructed and upload the required documents Verify the application details and submit the application form Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

The Telangana EAMCET third round of provisional allotment will be released on October 26. Eligible candidates can confirm their allotment by paying tuition fees and reporting online between October 26 and October 28, 2022.