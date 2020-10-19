Provisional Allotment List Of TS EAMCET Counselling On October 24

TS EAMCET Counselling 2020: Telangana To Release Provisional Allotment List On October 24
TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional allotment list of first phase of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional allotment list of first phase of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24. Candidates were able to apply online for the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2020 till today. The online filing of basic information of candidates, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help-line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification ended today. The TS EAMCET counselling body will conduct the process of TS EAMCET counselling in two phases -- first round and final round. The final round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin from October 29.
TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling
Candidates who have qualified TS EAMCET 2020 and have obtained 45 per cent marks (for open category) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination were eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2020. Candidates whose maximum age is 25 years (29 years for reserve category candidates) on July 1 are eligible to apply for scholarships.
TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling Dates
First Phase
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification
October 9 to October 19
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
October 12 to October 20
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
October 18 to October 22
Freezing of options
October 22
Provisional Allotment of Seats
October 24
Payment of Tuition Fee and self-reporting through website
October 24 to October 28
Final Phase
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification
October 29
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
October 30
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
October 30 to October 31
Freezing of options
October 31
Provisional Allotment of Seats
November 2
Payment of Tuition Fee and self reporting through website
November 2 to November 5
Spot Admission (Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges)
The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in
November 4