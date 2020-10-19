Provisional Allotment List Of TS EAMCET Counselling On October 24

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional allotment list of first phase of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24. Candidates were able to apply online for the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2020 till today. The online filing of basic information of candidates, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help-line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification ended today. The TS EAMCET counselling body will conduct the process of TS EAMCET counselling in two phases -- first round and final round. The final round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin from October 29.

TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified TS EAMCET 2020 and have obtained 45 per cent marks (for open category) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination were eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2020. Candidates whose maximum age is 25 years (29 years for reserve category candidates) on July 1 are eligible to apply for scholarships.

TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling Dates