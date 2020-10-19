Provisional Allotment List Of TS EAMCET Counselling On October 24

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional allotment list of first phase of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24.

Oct 19, 2020

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the provisional allotment list of first phase of TS EAMCET counselling on October 24. Candidates were able to apply online for the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2020 till today. The online filing of basic information of candidates, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help-line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification ended today. The TS EAMCET counselling body will conduct the process of TS EAMCET counselling in two phases -- first round and final round. The final round of TS EAMCET counselling will begin from October 29.

TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified TS EAMCET 2020 and have obtained 45 per cent marks (for open category) and 40 per cent (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination were eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2020. Candidates whose maximum age is 25 years (29 years for reserve category candidates) on July 1 are eligible to apply for scholarships.

TS EAMCET 2020 Counselling Dates

First Phase

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification

October 9 to October 19

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

October 12 to October 20

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

October 18 to October 22

Freezing of options

October 22

Provisional Allotment of Seats

October 24

Payment of Tuition Fee and self-reporting through website

October 24 to October 28

Final Phase

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification

October 29

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

October 30

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

October 30 to October 31

Freezing of options

October 31

Provisional Allotment of Seats

November 2

Payment of Tuition Fee and self reporting through website

November 2 to November 5

Spot Admission (Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges)

The Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website https://tseamcet.nic.in

November 4

