TS EAMCET Counselling 2020 Begins At Tseamcet.nic.in, Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling Timings: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started TS EAMCET counselling for qualified candidates at tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates, seeking admission to BE or BTech, Pharmacy courses through TS EAMCET 2020 can apply for counselling on the official website. TS EAMCET counselling includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise. The authorities will conduct EAMCET counselling in two rounds. The provisional allotment list for the first round of counselling will be released on October 22. The final phase of counselling will begin on October 29.

Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2020 and secured 45% (for open category) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination are eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2020.

First Phase Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification October 9 to 17 Certificate verification October 12 to 18 Exercising options October 12 to 20 Freezing of options October 20 Provisional seat allotment October 22 Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting October 22 to 27 Final phase of counselling From October 29 Spot admission guidelines for private colleges November 4





Muslim and Christian minority candidates who have not qualified or appeared in TS EAMCET 2020 (MPC Stream) and secured 45% (for open category) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination will be considered for the leftover seats in minority colleges after exhausting all the qualified minority candidates of TS EAMCET 2020, an official statement said.

TS EAMCET Counselling Helpline Centres

Eligibility Conditions For TS EAMCET Counselling

Candidates must be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Candidates should have completed 16 years of age on December 31, 2020. D Pharm candidates should have completed 17 years of age on December 31, 2020. Candidates whose maximum age is 25 years (29 years for reserve category candidates) on July 1 are eligible to apply for scholarships. Candidates, apart from appearing in TS EAMCET and obtaining a rank, must participate in the counselling process to get admission.

Documents Required For Certificate Verification