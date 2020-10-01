TS EAMCET College Predictor 2020 Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top Universities

Candidates seeking admissions in the first year engineering/ agriculture/ medical courses at various colleges/ universities in the State of Telangana through TS EAMCET 2020 will now be able to predict the colleges that could be allotted to them based on the TS EAMCET 2020 result through TS EAMCET College Predictor.

TS EAMCET College Predictor by Careers360 was launched by Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education Telangana on October 1, 2020.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET result 2020 on October 6 at the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2020 was held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14 for engineering and September 28 and 29 for Agriculture.

TS EAMCET and admission procedure is managed by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) on behalf of TSCHE.

TS EAMCET college predictor 2020 is a tool developed by Careers360 which predicts where a candidate could get admission based on their performance in TS EAMCET exam.

Candidates will be required to register on Careers360 portal in order to use the TS EAMCET college predictor. The results displayed by the TS EAMCET 2020 college predictor will be based on the details entered by the candidates.

Candidates will be able to fill right choices during the TS EAMCET counselling 2020 with the help of TS EAMCET 2020 college predictor.

About TS EAMCET College Predictor

TS EAMCET College Predictor is an advanced tool through which candidates can check their college admission chances. The predictor will give information about all 183 participating engineering colleges.

Steps to use the TS EAMCET College Predictor

To use the TS EAMCET college predictor tool, candidates have to enter the following details:

TS EAMCET overall rank

Local/non local status

Seat type

Case

Gender





After submission of the details, the tool will list out all colleges with good, tough and difficult chances for the candidates.

It should be noted that the prediction is based on the previous year cutoff marks. By using the college predictor candidates can have a broad idea of their admission chances in the colleges of their preference.

Benefits of the TS EAMCET College Predictor

Candidates can get a host of advantages as follows: