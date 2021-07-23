TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change

Students can apply for change of TS EAMCET session if dates clash with BITSAT

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has asked the students to apply for a change of session in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). The TS EAMCET which is scheduled to be held between August 4 and August 6, clashes with BITSAT exam dates. Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) will be held from August 3 to August 6, 2021. Students can request to change the TS EAMCET session.

“The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot,” read a statement on the TSCHE website.

TS EAMCET 2021 hall tickets are scheduled to be released today. The TS EAMCET admit card will be available for download on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in till July 31. While TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering will be held from August 4 to August 6, TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for August 9 and 10. Exams will be held in two shifts – forenoon (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon session (3 pm to 6 pm).

TS EAMCET conducted for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses, will be held as an online computer based test (CBT). Students seeking admission to programmes including BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana can apply for TS EAMCET.