TS EAMCET Application Correction Window Open; Details Here

Application correction window for TS EAMCET open at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The TS EAMCET administering body has opened the online application correction window for the students who have already registered for the entrance test and want to edit details on the application form. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is held to shortlist applicants for admission to agriculture, medical and engineering programmes. Students can login at the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and modify the already filled in application form by July 9. Applicants, who have not yet applied can also submit fresh applications till July 8. Moreover, students will be allowed to register online with an additional late fee till July 19.

“The last date for submission of TS EAMCET - 2021 Online Applications without Late Fee is extended up to 08-07-2021,” a statement on the TS EAMCET website said.

TS EAMCET conducted for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses, will be held as an online computer based test (CBT). Students seeking admission to programmes including BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana can apply for TS EAMCET.

TS EAMCET 2021 is scheduled to be hed between August 4 and August 10. While TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering will be held from August 4 to August 6, TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for August 9 and 10. Exams will be held in two shifts – forenoon (9 am to 12 noon) and afternoon session (3 pm to 6 pm).

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).