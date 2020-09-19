TS EAMCET Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Till September 20

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, answer keys have been released. JNTU has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional TS EAMCET answer key till 5 pm of September 20. The details of raising objections including formats and uploading relevant supporting documents have been mentioned in the official website of TS EAMCET -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The eligibility tests of TS EAMCET (E) were held between September 9 and September 15. The test held in 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh is conducted for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) had administered the TS EAMCET 2020.

Visit the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in or click on the direct link mentioned

Click on the designated question paper and answer key link

Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

JNTU has also allowed the students to download their response sheets. To download the response sheets, candidates can insert their EAMCET hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth on the specified places.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2020: Raising Objections

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional TS EAMCET 2020 answer key. To raise objections, however, the exam conducting body has suggested the use of Master Question Paper only. Candidates can challenge the TS EAMCET provisional answer key till 5 pm of September 20. The objections will only be considered when they are supported with relevant documents in specified formats.

“Candidate should use Master Question Paper only for the purpose of raising Objections on Preliminary Key, as during the examination (in each session) the questions and options are jumbled,” read a statement from the EAMCET portal.

It further added: “The candidate has to map the “Question id.”(10 digits) from his “Response Sheet” against the “Question id.”(10 digits) of the “Master Question Paper” for a given day and a given session. Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the “Master Question Paper” only."

After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, JNTU will release the final TS EAMCET answer key 2020 and the results. TS EAMCET result 2020 is expected to be released soon. The TS EAMCET result will mention details of the scores and the rank. The TS EAMCET (E) result will decide the candidates’ eligibility for admission to the undergraduate engineering colleges in the state.