TS EAMCET Admit Card 2020: Telangana Council Postpones Issue Of Hall Ticket to July 1

TS EAMCET 2020: TS EAMCET admit cards will now be issued between July 1 and July 3 for the eligibility tests scheduled from July 6 to July 9. Candidates appearing for the common entrance test can download their TS EAMCET hall tickets from the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:49 am IST | Source: Careers360

TS EAMCET Hall Tickets From July 1
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, or JNTU, Hyderabad, will issue the TS EAMCET hall tickets between July 1 to July 3, 2020. The university has again postponed the release of TS EAMCET admit card. Earlier, the TS EAMCET hall tickets were scheduled for release on June 30. Candidates who have successfully registered for the common entrance test can download their TS EAMCET admit cards from the official website of the council -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET is scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 9.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, is conducted by JNTU on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. The computer-based common entrance test is held for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges.

Registered candidates can avail the TS EAMCET 2020 admit cards from the website using the login credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth.

The common entrance tests for engineering, agriculture and medical are scheduled on July 6-8 for engineering exam and July 8 to 9 for the agriculture and medical exam.

The exam conducting body has provided a set of TS EAMCET exam day guidelines for the test appearing candidates including carrying masks, sanitizers and gloves along with admit cards and valid photo identity proofs. The decision to carry these are taken as TS EAMCET is scheduled to be held defying the coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will also have to mandatorily show the Aarogya Setu App reflecting the risk factor, if not, then give a self-written declaration. The facility to check body temperature will be available in the TS EAMCET exam centres. Candidates having high temperature, as per Telangana Council, will be secluded and have to appear separately.

