TS EAMCET 2022: Third Phase Counselling Dates Out; Registration Starts On October 21

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 third phase, or final phase counselling schedule.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 1:16 pm IST

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase schedule released

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 third phase, or final phase counselling schedule. As per the TS EAMCET revised final phase schedule, the online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification will be held on October 21. The candidates can register for TS EAMCET 2022 final phase counselling on the official website-- tseamcetd.nic.in. The TS EAMCET third round counselling includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification, exercising options, provisional allotment of seats, payment of tuition fee and reporting at allotted college.

The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked the slot will be conducted on October 22, 2022. The provision of exercising options will be made available between October 21 and October 23. The TS EAMCET round 3 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 26. The candidates who are shortlisted in TS EAMCET final phase seat allotment must pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 26 and October 28, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Important Dates

Events

Dates

Online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking

October 21, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates

October 22, 2022

Exercising options

October 21 to 23, 2022

Freezing of options

October 23, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats

October 26, 2022

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website

October 26 to 28, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college

October 26 to 28, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration' link

  • Click on the payment link and submit the application fees

  • Enter the details as instructed and upload the documents

  • Verify the application details and submit the application form

  • Download and take a printout for further reference.

