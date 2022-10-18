TS EAMCET 2022: Third Phase Counselling Dates Out; Registration Starts On October 21

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase schedule released

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the TS EAMCET 2022 third phase, or final phase counselling schedule. As per the TS EAMCET revised final phase schedule, the online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking for certificate verification will be held on October 21. The candidates can register for TS EAMCET 2022 final phase counselling on the official website-- tseamcetd.nic.in. The TS EAMCET third round counselling includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification, exercising options, provisional allotment of seats, payment of tuition fee and reporting at allotted college.

Latest: TS EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for TS EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, TS EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The certificate verification for candidates who have already booked the slot will be conducted on October 22, 2022. The provision of exercising options will be made available between October 21 and October 23. The TS EAMCET round 3 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 26. The candidates who are shortlisted in TS EAMCET final phase seat allotment must pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 26 and October 28, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 3 Important Dates

Events Dates Online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking October 21, 2022 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates October 22, 2022 Exercising options October 21 to 23, 2022 Freezing of options October 23, 2022 Provisional allotment of seats October 26, 2022 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website October 26 to 28, 2022 Reporting at the allotted college October 26 to 28, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 3: Steps To Register