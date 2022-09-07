TS EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; How To Check

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Declared

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) Counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. The candidates can check and download the Telangana EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. To check the TS EAMCET allotment result, candidates have to enter their login ID number, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

The candidates placed in TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment are required to confirm the seats by paying the requisite tuition fee and appear for self reporting through the website till September 13. The TS EAMCET 2022 counselling round 2 registrations will be held between September 28 and 29, 2022. The round 2 allotment result will be declared on October 4.

TS EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the counselling website- tseamcet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment' link Login with the required credentials Submit details and check the TS EAMCET 2022 1st phase seat allotment Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: TS EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result

The TSCHE will conduct the EAMCET counselling in three rounds. Candidates will be allotted seats in engineering colleges on the basis of TS EAMCET rank list. To get more related updates on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.