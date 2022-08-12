TS EAMCET 2022 Result Expected Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS EAMCET 2022 scorecard at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result is expected today, August 12, as informed by the TSCHE officials to Careers360. The candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in using application number, date of birth and security pin. Along with the result, the EAMCET rank list and cut-off marks will also be released.

The EAMCET 2022 for Engineering stream was conducted from July 18 to 20, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on July 30 and 31. The Engineering stream answer key was released on July 30 and the Agriculture and Medical stream on August 3.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link Enter the log in details and submit The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print out for future references.

The TS EAMCET minimum passing marks is 25 per cent. The EAMCET 2022 exam is being conducted every year to offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.