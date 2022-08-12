Image credit: eamcet.tsche.ac.in Download TS EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result link has been activated on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can download the rank card using application number, date of birth and security pin. TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live

The pass percentage for the candidates in the Engineering stream was 80.41 per cent, while the pass percentage for the Agriculture stream was 88.34 per cent. Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy has bagged rank one in the EAMCET exam followed by Sai Deepika and Kartikeya.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Rank Card

Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link Enter the log in details and submit The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a print out for future references.

The EAMCET 2022 exam was held from July 18 to 31. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify for the EAMCET exam. TS EAMCET 2022 is being conducted every year to offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.