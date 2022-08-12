  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET 2022 Result Link Activated; Direct Link To Download Rank Card

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Link Activated; Direct Link To Download Rank Card

TS EAMCET 2022 Result link is activated on the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can download the rank card using application number, date of birth and security pin

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 1:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Declared, Meet The Toppers
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Result Likely Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
Telangana TS EAMCET 2022 Result Soon; Details On Normalisation Process, Ranking Criteria
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key For Agriculture, Medical Stream Out; Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Link Activated; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
Download TS EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result link has been activated on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can download the rank card using application number, date of birth and security pin. TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live

Latest: Try TS EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: TS EAMCET 2022 Cutoff: Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The pass percentage for the candidates in the Engineering stream was 80.41 per cent, while the pass percentage for the Agriculture stream was 88.34 per cent. Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy has bagged rank one in the EAMCET exam followed by Sai Deepika and Kartikeya.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Rank Card

  1. Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link
  3. Enter the log in details and submit
  4. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a print out for future references.

The EAMCET 2022 exam was held from July 18 to 31. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify for the EAMCET exam. TS EAMCET 2022 is being conducted every year to offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.

Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCET results TS EAMCET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
Live | TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
IISER 2022 Result Released; Direct Link, Websites To Check
IISER 2022 Result Released; Direct Link, Websites To Check
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Application Process Ends Today
TS ECET Result 2022 Declared, 90.69% Pass
TS ECET Result 2022 Declared, 90.69% Pass
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Declared, Meet The Toppers
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Declared, Meet The Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................