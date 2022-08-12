Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 Result Declared, Meet the Toppers

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad announced the result for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. Along with the EAMCET 2022 result, the merit list has also been announced.

Latest: Try TS EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: TS EAMCET 2022 Cutoff: Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The toppers in EAMCET are- . The category-wise cut-offs are, General- SC- ST- OBC- .

To download TS EAMCET 2022 rank card, candidates can visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Enter the log in details and submit. TS EAMCET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

The EAMCET 2022 exam was held from July 18 to 31. The TS EAMCET answer key for Engineering (E) stream was released on July 30 and the Agriculture and Medical stream (AM) was released on August 3.

Candidates need to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks, in order to qualify for the EAMCET exam. The exam is being conducted on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to offer admission to candidates into various professional courses conducted by the university and private colleges in the state of Telangana.