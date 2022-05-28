TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 registration ends today

TS EAMCET 2022 | The registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be closed today, May 28. The Telangana EAMCET application form 2022 is available on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who wish to appear for the TS EAMCET exam should register themselves at the earliest to avoid the late fee.

Latest: Free Download TS EAMCET Sample papers. Click Here | TS EAMCET Complete Guide

Don't Miss: Boost your preparation for TS EAMCET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The application correction window for the EAMCET 2022 will be opened from May 30 to June 6. The last date for submission of TS EAMCET registration form with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, and with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17. The TS EAMCET admit card 2022 will be available on June 25.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 in a computer-based (CBT) mode on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours.

ALSO READ | NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link "TS EAMCET 2022 registration"

Pay the registration fee

Fill in the TS EAMCET application form and upload all the required documents

Submit and download the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by JNTU, Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.