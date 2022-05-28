  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply

The TS EAMCET registration process will be closed today, May 28. Candidates who wish to appear for the TS EAMCET exam should register themselves at the earliest to avoid the late fee.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 28, 2022 10:03 am IST

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Tomorrow; Details Here
TS EAMCET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Telangana Common Entrance Test
TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Begins, Important Pointers On Application Process
TS EAMCET 2022 Registration To Begin Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Apply
TS EAMCET 2022 Application Process Starts Tomorrow At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Check Details
Telangana TSCHE Releases TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates; Check Details
TS EAMCET 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply
TS EAMCET 2022 registration ends today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

TS EAMCET 2022 | The registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be closed today, May 28. The Telangana EAMCET application form 2022 is available on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who wish to appear for the TS EAMCET exam should register themselves at the earliest to avoid the late fee.

Latest: Free Download TS EAMCET Sample papers. Click Here | TS EAMCET Complete Guide
Don't Miss:  Boost your preparation for TS EAMCET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The application correction window for the EAMCET 2022 will be opened from May 30 to June 6. The last date for submission of TS EAMCET registration form with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, and with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17. The TS EAMCET admit card 2022 will be available on June 25.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 in a computer-based (CBT) mode on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours.

ALSO READ | NATA 2022: NTA Extends Registration Date; Check Revised Schedule, Details

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link "TS EAMCET 2022 registration"
  • Pay the registration fee
  • Fill in the TS EAMCET application form and upload all the required documents
  • Submit and download the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by JNTU, Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 Soon; Details On GSEB 10th, 12th Results
Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 Soon; Details On GSEB 10th, 12th Results
NEP Sees Linguistic Diversity As Strength In Inclusive Development Of Nation: Tamil Nadu Governor
NEP Sees Linguistic Diversity As Strength In Inclusive Development Of Nation: Tamil Nadu Governor
'Hindi, French Among Most Popular Languages Among Japanese Students At Indian-Origin Schools'
'Hindi, French Among Most Popular Languages Among Japanese Students At Indian-Origin Schools'
CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Tips For Students
CBSE 12th Economics Exam 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Tips For Students
AEE 2022: Prepare Yourself For The Exam With This Knockout Programme
AEE 2022: Prepare Yourself For The Exam With This Knockout Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................