TS EAMCET 2022 Phase-2 Counselling Registration Begins; Official Website, Steps To Apply

TS EAMCET round-2 counselling registration begins today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration for the second phase of TS EAMCET counselling from today, October 11. While the online filing of basic information of candidates and payment of processing fee will continue till October 12, certificate verification of candidates who have reserved a slot will be held tomorrow, October 12. The official website to register for TS EAMCET 2022 round 2 counselling is eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The provision to enter web options will be made available between October 12 and October 13. The provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 16 and those students who are shortlisted for seat allotment must pay tuition fee and self-report online between October 16 and October 18, 2022.

Candidates who qualified TS EAMCET 2022 and scored above the cut-off marks will be eligible to apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2022.

TS EAMCET Round-2 Counselling: Steps To Register