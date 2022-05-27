TS EAMCET 2022: Last Date To Submit Application Form Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 registration ends tomorrow

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conclude the online registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on Saturday, May 28. The TS EAMCET 2022 application form is available on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates willing to appear for the Telangana EAMCET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form at the earliest to avoid the late fee.

The Telangana Common Entrance Tests (CETs) are conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in colleges and universities across the state.

The JNTU Hyderabad will open the TS EAMCET 2022 application correction window between May 30 and June 6. The last date for submission of EAMCET online applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, and with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17. The TS EAMCET admit card 2022 will be released on June 25.

The TS EAMCET 2022 entrance exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The TS EAMCET will be held in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

TS EAMCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Go to the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, "TS EAMCET 2022 registration"

Pay the TS EAMCET registration fee

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

TS EAMCET is conducted by JNTU, Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.