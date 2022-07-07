TS EAMCET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Today; Here's How To Apply

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2022: Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) EAMCET– eamcet.tshce.ac.in with the payment of a late fee of Rs 5,000.

Check details on TS EAMCET 2022 registration

TS EAMCET 2022: The last date for registrations for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is today, July 7. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) EAMCET– eamcet.tshce.ac.in with the payment of a late fee of Rs 5,000. The payment can be done online through credit Card, debit card or net banking.

The admit card for the TS EAMCET 2022 has already been released on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download the EAMCET hall ticket 2022 by using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Pay Registration Fee’ link
  • After submitting the fee, fill in the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Submit and download the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

TS EAMCET 2022 Application: Direct Link

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.

