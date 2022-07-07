TS EAMCET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Today; Here's How To Apply

Check details on TS EAMCET 2022 registration

TS EAMCET 2022: The last date for registrations for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is today, July 7. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) EAMCET– eamcet.tshce.ac.in with the payment of a late fee of Rs 5,000. The payment can be done online through credit Card, debit card or net banking.

Latest: TS EAMCET Sample papers. Click Here | TS EAMCET Free Mock Test, Click here

Don't Miss: Boost your preparation for TS EAMCET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022 Begins Next Week; Exam Dates, Admit Card Details

The admit card for the TS EAMCET 2022 has already been released on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download the EAMCET hall ticket 2022 by using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Pay Registration Fee’ link

After submitting the fee, fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and download the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

TS EAMCET 2022 Application: Direct Link

ALSO READ | AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Date, Time Announced; Know When

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.