TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket issued

TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admit card has been issued today, June 25. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. To download the EAMCET hall ticket 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Telangana EAMCET admit card 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

How To Download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022:

Go to the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "TS EAMCET hall ticket" link.

Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The TS EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the Telangana EAMCET 2022 on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.