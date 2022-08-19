TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details On Application Process, Seat Allotment

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS EAMCET counselling process will commence on August 21

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE released the counselling schedule for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. The EAMCET counselling process will commence from August 21, and will be continued till August 29. The candidates can apply on the website- tseamcet.nic.in.

Latest: Try TS EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: TS EAMCET 2022 Cutoff: Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise.