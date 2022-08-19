TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details On Application Process, Seat Allotment
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The application process for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling will be held from August 21 to 29. Apply at tseamcet.nic.in
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE released the counselling schedule for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. The EAMCET counselling process will commence from August 21, and will be continued till August 29. The candidates can apply on the website- tseamcet.nic.in.
The EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise.