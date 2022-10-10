TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Starts Tomorrow
TSCHE will start the second round of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11.
The TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 registration includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking. At the time of slot booking, aspirants can make selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification. The TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment of seats on October 16.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Importan Dates
Events
Dates
Online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking
October 11 to 12, 2022
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates
October 12, 2022
Exercising options
October 12 to 13, 2022
Freezing of options
October 13, 2022
Provisional allotment of seats
October 16, 2022
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website
October 16 to 18, 2022
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register
Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on the link that says 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration'
Enter the details as instructed and upload documents
Cross-check the application details and click on submit
Click on the payment link and submit the application fees
Download and take a printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for further reference.