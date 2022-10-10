TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Starts Tomorrow

  • Home
TSCHE will start the second round of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 3:22 pm IST

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 phase 2 registration starts tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the second round of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11. The candidates can register for TS EAMCET 2022 phase two counselling on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates who have not been allotted seats in TS EAMCET round 1 counselling can register for second phase of counselling between October 11 and October 12, 2022.

The TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 registration includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking. At the time of slot booking, aspirants can make selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification. The TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment of seats on October 16.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Importan Dates

Events

Dates

Online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking

October 11 to 12, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates

October 12, 2022

Exercising options

October 12 to 13, 2022

Freezing of options

October 13, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats

October 16, 2022

Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website

October 16 to 18, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • Click on the link that says 'TS EAMCET counselling 2022 registration'

  • Enter the details as instructed and upload documents

  • Cross-check the application details and click on submit

  • Click on the payment link and submit the application fees

  • Download and take a printout of the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration form for further reference.

