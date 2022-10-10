TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Registration Starts Tomorrow

TS EAMCET counselling 2022 phase 2 registration starts tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will start the second round of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11. The candidates can register for TS EAMCET 2022 phase two counselling on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates who have not been allotted seats in TS EAMCET round 1 counselling can register for second phase of counselling between October 11 and October 12, 2022.

The TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 registration includes online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking. At the time of slot booking, aspirants can make selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification. The TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment of seats on October 16.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Importan Dates

Events Dates Online filing of basic information, fee payment and slot booking October 11 to 12, 2022 Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates October 12, 2022 Exercising options October 12 to 13, 2022 Freezing of options October 13, 2022 Provisional allotment of seats October 16, 2022 Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website October 16 to 18, 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register