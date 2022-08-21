  • Home
  • Education
  • TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts, Apply At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts, Apply At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: The first phase of TS EAMCET counselling registration will be closed on August 29, apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 10:24 am IST

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Details On Application Process, Seat Allotment
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Notification Likely Tomorrow; Details Here
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin On August 21: Official
TS EAMCET 2022 Results (Out) Live: Rank Card At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Dates, Top Colleges, Predictor
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Link Activated; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
TS EAMCET 2022 Result Declared, Meet The Toppers
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts, Apply At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Apply for TS EAMCET 2022 counselling at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling process has been started, the candidates can apply on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The EAMCET application process will be continued till August 29.

Latest: Try TS EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: TS EAMCET 2022 Cutoff: Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

To apply for TS EAMCET counselling, the candidates need to register using name, address proof, academic qualifications, other details. They need to upload the supporting documents and pay the application fee. Following the completion of EAMCET 2022 registration process, the certificate verification process will be held from August 23 to 30, 2022. The round one one seat allotment result will be announced on September 6.

The second phase of TS EAMCET 2022 counselling will be held from September 28 to 29, and third phase from October 11 to 12, 2022. The EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for round two will be released on October 4 and round 3 on October 17. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

  1. TS EAMCET 2022 rank card
  2. TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket
  3. Aadhar card
  4. SSC or equivalent marks memo
  5. Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate
  6. Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
  7. Transfer Certificate (TC)
  8. Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)
  9. Caste certificate (if applicable).

TS EAMCET result was earlier announced on August 12, the pass percentage for engineering stream was 80.41 per cent, agriculture stream- 88.34 per cent. For details on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
TS EAMCEt counselling TSEAMCET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor, Cut-Off, Percentile
Live | NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor, Cut-Off, Percentile
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
NEET 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA NEET UG Answer Key Updates; Link, Details On Score, College Predictor
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Begins Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
Arvind Kejriwal Government Working To Transform Education System, Says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
Arvind Kejriwal Government Working To Transform Education System, Says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
IIT Patna Starts Six New Undergraduate Programmes In Compliance To NEP 2020
IIT Patna Starts Six New Undergraduate Programmes In Compliance To NEP 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................