TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration Starts, Apply At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling process has been started, the candidates can apply on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The EAMCET application process will be continued till August 29.

To apply for TS EAMCET counselling, the candidates need to register using name, address proof, academic qualifications, other details. They need to upload the supporting documents and pay the application fee. Following the completion of EAMCET 2022 registration process, the certificate verification process will be held from August 23 to 30, 2022. The round one one seat allotment result will be announced on September 6.

The second phase of TS EAMCET 2022 counselling will be held from September 28 to 29, and third phase from October 11 to 12, 2022. The EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for round two will be released on October 4 and round 3 on October 17. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket Aadhar card SSC or equivalent marks memo Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates Transfer Certificate (TC) Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable) Caste certificate (if applicable).

TS EAMCET result was earlier announced on August 12, the pass percentage for engineering stream was 80.41 per cent, agriculture stream- 88.34 per cent. For details on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.