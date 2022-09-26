TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Schedule Revised; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TSCHE has revised the TS EAMCET 2022 phase 4 counselling schedule.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 phase 4 counselling schedule. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 round 4 revised counselling schedule is available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. As per the TS EAMCET revised schedule, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase will commence from October 11 to October 12, 2022.

The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be on October 12. And the exercising options will be conducted from October 12 to October 13, 2022. TSCHE will declare the provisional allotment of seats on October 16.

