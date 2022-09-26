TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Schedule Revised; Details Here
The Telangana EAMCET 2022 round 4 revised counselling schedule is available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 phase 4 counselling schedule. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 round 4 revised counselling schedule is available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. As per the TS EAMCET revised schedule, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in the first phase will commence from October 11 to October 12, 2022.
The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will be on October 12. And the exercising options will be conducted from October 12 to October 13, 2022. TSCHE will declare the provisional allotment of seats on October 16.
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 2 Revised Schedule
Events
Dates
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in first phase
October 11 - 12, 2022
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates
October 12, 2022
Exercising options
October 12 - 13, 2022
Freezing of options
October 13, 2022
Provisional allotment of seats
October 16, 2022
Payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through website
October 16 - 18, 2022