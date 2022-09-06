TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check

  • Home
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, September 6.

TS EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, September 6. The Telangana EAMCET round 1 allotment result link will be activated on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates who have applied for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process can check the first phase allotment result using their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

The TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration was started on August 23 and the last date for slot booking was September 1, 2022. Earlier, TSCHE has extended the certificate verification date till September 2 and web options entry date till September 3, 2022. Candidates registered for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process will get colleges on the basis of the preferences made while choice filling, ranks, and reservation criteria.

The TSCHE will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling in three rounds including one spot round. Candidates will be required to confirm their seat and make payment of admission fee within the due date otherwise their allotment will be cancelled and shifted to the next round.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the counselling website- tseamcet.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment' link
  3. Login with the required credentials
  4. Submit details and check the TS EAMCET 2022 1st phase seat allotment
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.
