TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Notification Likely Tomorrow; Details Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is likely to release the detail counselling notification for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 tomorrow, August 19. As per reports, the EAMCET counselling process is expected to begin from August 21, the candidates can apply on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in.

The EAMCET 2022 counselling process includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise. The JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates can also take part in the EAMCET counselling. The eligibility criteria for the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 are- candidates must attain 16 years of age, for D Pharm candidate’s, the minimum age limit is 17 years. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate

Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable).

TS EAMCET result was earlier released on August 12, the pass percentage touched 80.41 per cent for engineering stream, agriculture stream- 88.34 per cent. For details on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.