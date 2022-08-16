TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin On August 21: Official

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration is likely to begin from August 21, and the detail EAMCET counselling notification will be released on August 19, the official told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 4:11 pm IST
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is likely to commence the counselling process for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on August 21. TSCHE official told Careers360 that the TS EAMCET counselling registration is likely to begin from August 21, and the detail EAMCET counselling notification will be released on August 19. The counselling schedule will be available on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Know JoSAA Counselling Process, Documents Required

Candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling on the official website- tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2022 counselling includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise. The candidates qualified in JEE Main 2022 can appear in the EAMCET counselling apart from the candidates qualified in EAMCET. The candidates must attain 16 years of age to appear for counselling.

TS EAMCET result was earlier released on August 12; the pass percentage in the Engineering stream was 80.41 per cent, Agriculture stream - 88.34 per cent. The toppers in EAMCET were- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy (Rank 1), Rank 2- Nakka Sai Deepthika, Rank 3- Polisetty Karthikeya.

For details on TS EAMCET 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

