TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Reporting Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 counselling final phase reporting last date is today.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 final phase self-reporting process will end today, October 28. Eligible students also need to pay the tuition fee through the website till today. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the final phase counselling seat allotment result on October 26, 2022.

Latest: TS EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for TS EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, TS EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The TS EAMCET counselling 2022 final phase process included online registration, fee payment, slot booking, certificate verification process, exercising options, provisional allotment, payment of tuition fee and reporting at the allotted college.

The documents required for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling final phase include rank card, hall ticket, mark sheets from class 6 to the qualifying degree, transfer certificate, income certificate (if any), caste certificate (if any) and residence certificate.

As per the TS EAMCET counselling schedule, the exercise options was from October 21 to October 23 and the freezing of options was on October 23, 2022.

Candidates who qualify for the TS EAMCET entrance examination are eligible for the TS EAMCET counselling process for admission to the Agricultural, Medical and Engineering government and private colleges in the state of Telangana.