TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Begins; Provisional Allotment On October 26

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 counselling final phase registration begins today.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling online registration process for the final phase today, October 21, 2022. Candidates can complete the TS EAMCET counselling 2022 application process through the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates will begin tomorrow, October 22.

Candidates who passed the TS EAMCET exam for admission to the Agricultural, Medical and Engineering government and private colleges of Telangana are eligible for the TS EAMCET counselling process.

As per the counselling schedule, the exercise options is from October 21 to October 23 and the freezing of options is on October 23. TSCHE will release the provisional allotment of seats on October 26. Eligible students can pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting through the website from October 26 to October 28, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Steps