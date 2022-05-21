TS EAMCET 2022: Check This Knockout Programme To Prepare For Telangana Common Entrance Test

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2022 Knockout programme can be extremely useful in revising the whole syllabus.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be held between July 14 and July 20. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates who will appear for the TS EAMCET entrance exam must be in their last leg of preparation.

To address the aspirants' concerns and prepare the students for TS EAMCET, Careers360 has launched a "TS EAMCET 2022 Knockout programme". With Careers360 TS EAMCET Knockout programme’s smart study material, an aspirant can get a customised timetable, smart study material, video e-lectures, faculty support, and unlimited mock tests with analysis to understand the preparation level and performance analysis.

The TS EAMCET smart study material contains over 5,000 concepts with videos, including most difficult and asked concepts, and previous year question papers. An applicant can get an advanced report with their strengths and weaknesses, the aspirants’ current preparation levels and their overall improvement areas with the Performance Analysis of Careers360 Knockout programme.

The Knockout programme can be extremely useful in self study, as the time table can be completely customised to crack TS EAMCET 2022 online exam and is not an year long plan as traditional coaching classes, a statement on the Careers360 TS EAMCET 2022 Knockout website said.

“It can be extremely useful in revising the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts,” it added.

Knockout BITSAT 2022 Programme: Features

Exhaustive program for the complete preparation of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of TS EAMCET exam

Adaptive time table

Chapter-wise questions

Concepts flashcards for quick and effective revision

Unlimited chapter subject wise, subject wise full mock test for enhancing speed and accuracy

