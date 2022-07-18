TS EAMCET 2022 From Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS EAMCET 2022 begins today

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for Engineering stream today, July 18 onwards. TS EAMCET 2022 for Engineering stream will be held on July 18, 19 and 20 in two shifts; morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

The EAMCET exam 2022 though scheduled to start from July 14, but postponed due to heavy rains in the state. TSCHE released the new exam dates on July 16, but the dates for Agriculture and Medical streams are yet to be announced.

TS EAMCET 2022: COVID-19 Guidelines, Exam Day Instructions To Follow

The candidates need to reach exam centre half an hour before the commencement of exam; by 8:30 am for the morning shift and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift The candidates need to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines- wearing face mask, carrying hand sanitisers, and to follow social distancing at the exam centres They should not forget to carry admit card, one of the most important documents for appearing in exam Apart from admit card, the candidates should carry valid ID proofs- PAN card, driving license, voter ID passport, aadhaar card, or ration card, Intimation slip The Physically Handicapped candidates should carry their PWD certificates The items prohibited inside the exam centres are- Electronic devices such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, Wallet, Handbags.

TS EAMCET 2022 admit card is available to download on the official websites- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the canidates can download the hall ticket using registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.