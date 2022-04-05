TS EAMCET 2022 Application Process Starts Tomorrow At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Check Details

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2022: Candidates willing to appear for TS EAMCET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in before May 28.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 5, 2022 12:40 pm IST

TS EAMCET 2022 registration begins tomorrow at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will start the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on Wednesday, April 6. Candidates willing to appear for TS EAMCET 2022 exam should fill and submit the application form through the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in before the deadline. The TS EAMCET application process will end on May 28, 2022.

The Telangana CETs are held for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the colleges and universities of Telangana.

As per the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. The TS EAMCET entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on the "TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link.
  • Pay the registration fee.
  • Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.
  • Submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application form

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses.

Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test

