TS EAMCET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS EAMCCET 2022 will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20

TS EAMCET 2022: The application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has been opened on Monday, May 30. The candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. They can edit the application form using the registration number, reference ID, hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth. The application correction window will be opened till June 6.

Latest: Free Download TS EAMCET Sample papers. Click Here | TS EAMCET Complete Guide

Don't Miss: Boost your preparation for TS EAMCET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

The TS EAMCET 2022 application process was earlier closed May 28. The last date for TS EAMCET 2022 form submission with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, and with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17.

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Edit Application Form

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the 'Correction of Online Application Data' link

Use registration number/ mobile number/ date of birth to edit the application form

Once done, save the application form

Download, and take a print out for further references.

TS EAMCCET 2022 will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20, the paper is of 3 hours duration. The EAMCET admit card will be released on June 25, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU, Hyderabad) will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. For details on TS EAMCCET 2022, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.