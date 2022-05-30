TS EAMCET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2022: The candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The application correction window will be opened till June 6

Education | Updated: May 30, 2022 11:12 am IST

TS EAMCCET 2022 will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com

TS EAMCET 2022: The application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has been opened on Monday, May 30. The candidates who wish to make changes in their application form can do so on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. They can edit the application form using the registration number, reference ID, hall ticket number, mobile number and date of birth. The application correction window will be opened till June 6.

The TS EAMCET 2022 application process was earlier closed May 28. The last date for TS EAMCET 2022 form submission with a late fee of Rs 250 is June 7, and with a late fee of Rs 500 is June 17.

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Edit Application Form

  • Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • Click on the 'Correction of Online Application Data' link
  • Use registration number/ mobile number/ date of birth to edit the application form
  • Once done, save the application form
  • Download, and take a print out for further references.

TS EAMCCET 2022 will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20, the paper is of 3 hours duration. The EAMCET admit card will be released on June 25, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU, Hyderabad) will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022 for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. For details on TS EAMCCET 2022, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

