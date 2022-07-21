TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Soon; Steps To Download

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will soon release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 response sheet.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 1:39 pm IST
TS EAMCET 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will soon release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 response sheet. Along with the candidate's response sheet, the JNTUH will also release the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 was conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20.

Candidates can download the TS EAMCET response sheet 2022 from the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. The university will also facilitate the objection window against the EAMCET preliminary answer key. Candidates can submit objections using their login credentials like EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

TS EAMCET Answer Key, Response Sheet: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  2. Click on the 'EAMCET 2022 response,answer key' link

  3. Submit the login details -- EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

  4. The Telangana EAMCET 2022 response sheet, answer key will be displayed on the screen

  5. Verify your responses with the answer key pdf

  6. Download TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet and answer key for future references.

TS EAMCET is being conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance examination is the prerequisite for admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the university and private colleges across Telangana.

