TS EAMCET 2022 answer key out

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released the provisional answer key of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is available in PDF format on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Along with the TS EAMCET provisional answer key, the JNTU has issued the TS EAMCET response sheet.

With the help of Telangana EAMCET response sheet, the candidates can tally their with the EAMCET answer key and raise the objection in case of any discrepancy. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by till August 1.

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)" link.

Select the subject whose TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is required.

Download the answer key to check the correct responses.

TS EAMCET 2022 Response Sheet: Steps To Download

Visit the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the "Download Response Sheet (E)" link.

Enter your EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth.

The Telangana EAMCET 2022 response sheet, answer key will be displayed on the screen

Verify your responses with the answer key pdf

Download TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet and answer key for future references.

TS EAMCET is being conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance examination is the prerequisite for admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the university and private colleges across Telangana.