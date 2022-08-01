TS EAMCET 2022: Answer Key Challenge Window To Close Today; Steps To Raise Objections

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS EAMCET 2022 answer key at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 answer key challenge window will be closed today, August 1. The candidates who want to raise objections on TS EAMCET 2022 answer key can do so on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates can challenge the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key using hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the answer key objection link Enter hall ticket, registration number, date of birth Choose the answer key you want to challenge Submit supporting documents in pdf or jpeg format Pay the answer key objection fee, and click on submit.

Along with the TS EACMET 2022 answer key, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has also released the response sheet. To download EAMCET response sheet, visit the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and click on the download response sheet link. Enter the EAMCET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. TS EAMCET 2022 response sheet will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

TS EAMCET is being conducted by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The entrance examination is the prerequisite for admission into various undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the university and private colleges across Telangana.