TS EAMCET 2022: Agriculture, Medical Stream Exams Postponed Due To Heavy Rains

TS EAMCET 2022 exam postponed for Agriculture, Medical streams

TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams. The TS EAMCET exam 2022 for Agriculture and Medical streams has been postponed due to the torrential rains across Telangana. The revised dates of examination will be informed later, the TSCHE said.

Latest: TS EAMCET Sample papers. Click Here | TS EAMCET Free Mock Test, Click here

Don't Miss: Boost your preparation for TS EAMCET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

ALSO READ | Plea Filed Before Delhi High Court To Postpone NEET-UG

"In view of forecast made for incessant rains in the State for next three days and further review of the present situation, the State Council of Higher Education decided to postpone the conduct of TS EAMCET (AM)-2022 (Agriculture stream) examination scheduled on 14.07.2022 and 15.07.2022 and rescheduled dates will be intimated later," TSCHE said in the official notification.

However, the TS EAMCET 2022 for Engineering stream will be conducted as per the schedule. The TS EAMCET engineering exam 2022 will be held from July 18 to July 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours. The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.

Earlier today, the TSCHE has postponed the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 for admission to lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses.