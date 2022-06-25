TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card Today; Official Website; How To Download

  • Home
TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admit card will be available on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, once released.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 25, 2022 2:14 pm IST
TS EAMCET 2022 admit card today

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will issue the TS EAMCET admit card 2022 today, June 25. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admit card will be available on the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, once released. Candidates can access the EAMCET hall ticket 2022 by using their registration number and date of birth.

Telangana EAMCET admit card 2022 will contain the details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on the "TS EAMCET hall ticket" link.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
  • The TS EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad will conduct the Telangana EAMCET 2022 on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana.

