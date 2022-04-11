TS EAMCET 2022: 25% Weightage To Intermediate, 12th Marks Waived Off

Image credit: shutterstock.com The minimum marks criterion has also been waived off for this year

Manabadi TS EAMCET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to waive off 25 per cent marks weightage in intermediate, Class 12 examinations for the calculation of TS EAMCET 2022 ranks. As per the TS EAMCET 2022 brochure, the rank list will be prepared on the basis of candidate’s performance in the EAMCET. "The TS EAMCET 2022 ranks will be allotted purely based on the performance (normalised marks) in the TS EAMCET-2022 examination and the 25% weightage for Intermediate marks in the calculation of TS EAMCET-2022 ranks has been waived off as a special case for the academic year 2022-23 similar to the TS EAMCET-2021," TSCHE official notification mentioned.

The minimum marks criterion has also been waived off for this year. “The minimum eligibility criteria (i.e., at least 45% of marks (40% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the subjects specified (MPC/BiPC) taken together at 10+2 pattern) has been relaxed for TS EAMCET-2022 ranking for the academic year 2022-23 similar to TS EAMCET-2021,” TSCHE official notification informed.

The TS EAMCET 2022 application process will be closed on May 28, the candidates can apply on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. As per the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 exam will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. The TS EAMCET entrance exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. For details on TS EAMCET 2022 paper pattern, application process, please visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.