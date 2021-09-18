TS EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result Out For Round 1

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET seat allotment result out (representational)

TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2021 for round 1 counselling has been announced. Those who applied for admission to undergraduate courses in the first round can now check the results through candidates’ login at tseamcet.nic.in.

Seat allotment to Engineering colleges of Telangana through online counselling is based on the ranks obtained by the students in TS EAMCET examination 2021. The exam was organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from August 4 to 10.

Students who have been allotted seats in the first round will have to pay the tuition fee and report for admission between September 18 and 23, 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result: Direct link

TS EAMCET 2021 result was announced on August 25 for Engineering and Agriculture streams.

In a recent notification, counselling authorities said Sports and NCC quotas will not be considered during the first round of admissions.

“The Sports and NCC Quota seats earmarked will be considered for allotment in the Final Phase allotment after receiving priorities from Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) and Directorate of National Cadet Corps (NCC) respectively. All the candidates eligible under Sports and NCC Quota are hereby informed to exercise options in Final Phase so as to consider their candidature for allotment,” they said.