TS EAMCET 2021: Result Soon; Check Where, How To Download

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on August 25. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in to check their results.

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared on August 25
New Delhi:

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on August 25. Students who appeared for the examination can visit the official website-eamcet.tsche.ac.in to check their results. To check results online, students will be required to enter their registration number, date of birth, and card number.

Results for a total of 2,51,606 students who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination will be declared on August 25. In this, 1,64,962 students appeared for the engineering stream (E stream) and 86,644 appeared for the agriculture and medical stream (AM stream).

TS EAMCET 2021 result: How to check

  • Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Click on the 'TS EAMCET 2021 result' link on the homepage

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • On the login window, fill in the registration number, date of birth, and admit card number.

  • TS EAMCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Students need to secure at least 25 per cent marks to qualify for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam.

Qualified students will be eligible for the r for the counseling process where they will be allocated the colleges on the basis of the secured marks. The cut-off list will be announced soon.

After clearing the TS EAMCET 2021 exam students will get admission to the colleges like:

JNTUH College of Engineering, Hyderabad, BV Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, CVR College of Engineering, Hyderabad, Vasavi College Of Engineering, Anjamma Agi Reddy Engineering College for Women, Kesavagiri, Mahavir Institute of Science and Technology

