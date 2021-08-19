TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared soon on the official website

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared soon on the official site. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad will release the result on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who applied for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination will be required to fill in the asked valid login credentials including registration number, date of birth, and admit card number on the login page displayed on the website.

Counseling and seat allotment procedure in various colleges will begin shortly after the result is declared for the students who qualify the TS EAMCET 2021 exam.

On the displayed result, students can find information like their name, father's name, mother’s name, qualifying status, admit card number, registration number, date of birth, and total marks secured in the examination, subject-wise marks distribution: marks obtained in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

TS EAMCET 2021: What’s The Normalisation Formula

GTA: Average mark of the top 0.1per cent of all the students across all the sessions of the subject combined together.

GASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the students across all sessions of the subject combined together.

SASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the respective subject of a session for which the students appeared for.

STA: Average mark of the top 0.1per cent of the students in the subject of a session for which the student appeared.

It should be mentioned that intermediate marks will not be given a 25 per cent weightage in the TS EAMCET 2021 admission process. Only the results of the TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be used to determine admission.