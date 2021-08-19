TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared soon on the official site. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad will release the result on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 12:33 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

TS EAMCET 2021: Result Soon; Check Where, How To Download
TS EAMCET 2021 Answer Key Released; Direct Link Here
Telangana To Begin First Phase Of TS EAMCET Counselling From August 30: Reports
TS EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Guidelines
TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 To Be Released Today
TS EAMCET 2021 Result Soon, Check Details
TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared soon on the official website
New Delhi:

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be declared soon on the official site. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad will release the result on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who applied for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination will be required to fill in the asked valid login credentials including registration number, date of birth, and admit card number on the login page displayed on the website.

Recommended: Download Free sample papers for TS EAMCET along with answers. Click Here

Counseling and seat allotment procedure in various colleges will begin shortly after the result is declared for the students who qualify the TS EAMCET 2021 exam.

On the displayed result, students can find information like their name, father's name, mother’s name, qualifying status, admit card number, registration number, date of birth, and total marks secured in the examination, subject-wise marks distribution: marks obtained in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

TS EAMCET 2021: What’s The Normalisation Formula

GTA: Average mark of the top 0.1per cent of all the students across all the sessions of the subject combined together.

GASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of all the students across all sessions of the subject combined together.

SASD: Sum of Average (A) and Standard Deviation (SD) of the respective subject of a session for which the students appeared for.

STA: Average mark of the top 0.1per cent of the students in the subject of a session for which the student appeared.

It should be mentioned that intermediate marks will not be given a 25 per cent weightage in the TS EAMCET 2021 admission process. Only the results of the TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be used to determine admission.

Click here for more Education News
Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
WBJEE 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Here’s Direct Link
Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses
Calicut University Releases Results For Various UG, PG Courses
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
.......................... Advertisement ..........................