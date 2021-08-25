TS EAMCET 2021 Result Out, Check Toppers List

TS EAMCET 2021 result declared today

Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2021 result has been declared today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu announced the TS EAMCET result 2021.

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam and they can check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the official website rashed soon after the result was declared due to the heavy traffic on the site. In case of a website crash, students can check it on Careers360.com.

The list of toppers has also been released by the authorities. A separate list for both Engineering students and students who appeared for the Agriculture and Medical exam has been declared.

TS EAMCET 2021 Result: Engineering Toppers

Rank 1: Satti karthikeya

Rank 2: Duggineni Venkata Paneesh

Rank 3: Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth

Rank 4: Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy

Rank 5: Josyula Venkata Aditya

Rank 6: Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai

Rank 7: Midthana Pranay

Rank 8: Desai Sai Pranav

Rank 9: Savaram Divakar Sai

Rank 10: Somidi Sathwisk Reddy

TS EAMCET Result 2021: Agriculture and Medical Toppers

Rank 1: Mandava Karthikeya

Rank 2: Emani Srinija

Rank 3: Terupally Sai Koushal Reddy

Rank 4: Rangu Srinivasa Karthikeya

Rank 5: Chnadam Vishnu Vivek

Rank 6: Kola Pavan Raju

Rank 7: Kannekanti Lasya Chowdhary

Rank 8: Palli Venkata Kaushik Reddy

Rank 9: Ravi Abhiram

Rank 10: Bandagorla Ramakrishna

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducted the TS EAMCET 2021 exams on August 4, 5 and 6 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE).