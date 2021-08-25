TS EAMCET 2021 Result Out, Check Toppers List
Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2021 result has been declared today by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Students can check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Around 2 lakh students appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam and they can check their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the official website rashed soon after the result was declared due to the heavy traffic on the site. In case of a website crash, students can check it on Careers360.com.
The list of toppers has also been released by the authorities. A separate list for both Engineering students and students who appeared for the Agriculture and Medical exam has been declared.
TS EAMCET 2021 Result: Engineering Toppers
Rank 1: Satti karthikeya
Rank 2: Duggineni Venkata Paneesh
Rank 3: Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth
Rank 4: Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy
Rank 5: Josyula Venkata Aditya
Rank 6: Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai
Rank 7: Midthana Pranay
Rank 8: Desai Sai Pranav
Rank 9: Savaram Divakar Sai
Rank 10: Somidi Sathwisk Reddy
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Agriculture and Medical Toppers
Rank 1: Mandava Karthikeya
Rank 2: Emani Srinija
Rank 3: Terupally Sai Koushal Reddy
Rank 4: Rangu Srinivasa Karthikeya
Rank 5: Chnadam Vishnu Vivek
Rank 6: Kola Pavan Raju
Rank 7: Kannekanti Lasya Chowdhary
Rank 8: Palli Venkata Kaushik Reddy
Rank 9: Ravi Abhiram
Rank 10: Bandagorla Ramakrishna
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducted the TS EAMCET 2021 exams on August 4, 5 and 6 on behalf of the state’s higher education council (TSCHE).