TS EAMCET 2021 Result On August 25, Check Marking Scheme

TS EAMCET 2021 result will be out on August 25 at 11 am

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 result will be out on August 25 at 11 am for the Engineering stream. TS EAMCET result 2021 for the Engineering stream will be uploaded on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 examination can access their results using the admit card number on the official website.

While the TS EAMCET 2021 for Engineering stream was held on August 4, 5, and 6, TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream was held on August 9.

TS EAMCET 2021: Marking Scheme

TS EAMCET is held for a total of 160 marks. The questions in TS EAMCET are multiple-choice, wherein four options to each question are provided. Students will be required to select the most appropriate option. All the questions in TS EAMCET will carry 1 mark each and no negative marks will be cut for marking wrong answers.

To qualify for TS EAMCET 2021 counselling, students are required to secure a minimum devised qualifying score.

TS EAMCET 2021: Minimum Qualifying Marks

Students need to secure 25 percent cent marks in TS EAMCET 2021 exam to be considered for the ranking.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students are not subjected to any minimum qualifying marks.

Students who want to take admissions in the first year undergraduate professional courses like BE, B Tech, B Tech (Bio Tech), BTech(Dairy Technology), B Tech(Agriculture Engineering), B Pharmacy, B Tech(Food Technology), B Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B Sc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes appear for the TS EAMCET 2021 exams.