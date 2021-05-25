  • Home
TS EAMCET 2021: Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2021: Though registration without late fee ends tomorrow, students can submit their forms up to June 28 by paying additional fees. Admit cards will be issued on June 17.

New Delhi:

Registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) without late fee will end tomorrow, May 26. The application forms are available on the website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct TS EAMCET 2021 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 5 to 9. Though registration without late fee ends tomorrow, students can submit their forms up to June 28 by paying additional fees. Admit cards will be issued on June 17.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to the first year of Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc) courses at participating institutions.

Registration fee of TS EAMCET, for students appearing for either the Engineering or the Medical and Agriculture group is Rs 800. For reserved category – SC, ST, PH – students, the fee is Rs 400.

For students who apply for both streams, the registration fee is Rs 1600 for general category students and Rs 800 for reserved category students.

This year, there will be no 25 per cent weightage of Class 12 board exams for Telangana students appearing in EAMCET, the state government had said while announcing the postponement of Inter exams.

